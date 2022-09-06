Early Trading Has Evaxion A/S (EVAX) Climbing for September 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVAX - Market Data & News Trade

Evaxion Biotech A/S - ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) has already risen $0.32 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.23, Evaxion A/S has moved 14.35% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 0.89% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Evaxion A/S investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Evaxion Biotech A/S - ADR visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:01 est.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S - ADR

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology™ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase I/IIa clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections with one program currently in preclinical development against S. aureus (including Methicillin-resistant S. aureus. or MRSA) induced skin and soft tissue infections.

To get more information on Evaxion Biotech A/S - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Evaxion Biotech A/S - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

The Ultimate Truth Serum The Era Of Low Inflation May Be Over. Are Commodities The Solution? Qualcomm's Metaverse Opportunity is Coming into Focus: Jeff Kagan The Disruptor You Can’t Live Without