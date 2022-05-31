Early Trading Has Employers (EIG) Falling for May 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EIG - Market Data & News Trade

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) has already fallen $-3.3 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $42.40, Employers has moved 7.78% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 2.94% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Employers investors.

About Employers Holdings Inc

EMPLOYERS® and America's small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc.Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company.

