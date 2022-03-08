Early Trading Has Elastic N.V (ESTC) on the Move for March 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESTC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Elastic N.V (NYSE:ESTC) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 8.

Ahead of the market's open, Elastic N.V stock has climbed 4.97% from the previous session’s close.

Elastic N.V lost $3.43 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Elastic N.V

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE.

