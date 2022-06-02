Early Trading Has Eaton Vance Durationome Fund (EVV) on the Move for June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVV - Market Data & News

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) is active in pre-market trading today, June 2, with shares climbing 5.55% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 15.34% year-to-date and posted 2.90% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Eaton Vance Durationome Fund visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:47:00 est.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of January 31, 2021, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $584.2 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924.

To get more information on Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers Kohl's Still in Play To Be Acquired