Early Trading Has East Stone (ESSC) Climbing for November 3

East Stone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ESSC) has already climbed $1.55 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $8.58, East Stone has moved 18.07% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 0.07% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for East Stone investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:48 est.

About East Stone Acquisition Corp

East Stone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and incorporated for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Although it is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating an initial business combination, East Stone believes it is particularly well-positioned to capitalize on growing opportunities created by in the financial technology (fintech) space in North America and Asia-Pacific.

