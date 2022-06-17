Early Trading Has Duos (DUOT) Climbing for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DUOT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:DUOT) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 17.

Ahead of the market's open, Duos stock is up 12.50% from the previous session’s close.

Duos fell $0.04 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:33:52 est.

About Duos Technologies Group Inc

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers.

