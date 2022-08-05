Early Trading Has Dunxin. (DXF) Moving for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DXF - Market Data & News

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. - ADR (NYSE:DXF) is active in pre-market trading today, August 5, with shares down 7.14% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 48.86% year-to-date while moving 4.25% gains over the last 5 days.

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. - ADR

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is one of the leading licensed microfinance lenders in Hubei Province, China. The Company has been granted a microfinance license by the Financial Affairs Office of the Hubei Provincial People's Government to provide loans to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises. It's awarded as the Vice President Unit of China Micro-credit Companies Association under the China Banking Regulatory Commission in January 2017 and the President Unit of Hubei Micro-credit Company Association in December 2017. In 2016, the Company is recognized as a "National Excellent Microfinance Company" by China Micro-credit Companies Association. It has been named one of the "Top 100 Most Competitive Microfinance Companies in China" by China Microfinance Institution Association for four consecutive years since 2013, an "AA- Credit Rating Enterprise" by China Credit Management Co., Ltd in August 2017, and a "Top 10 Private Enterprises in Wuchang District, Wuhan City" by the People's Government of Wuchang District in July 2017. The Group has a strong capital base and professional credit business experience in microfinance industry.

