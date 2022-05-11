Early Trading Has DTE Energy (DTE) Moving for May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DTE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 11.

Ahead of the market's open, DTE Energy stock is up 5.00% from the previous session’s close.

DTE Energy was down $1.11 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About DTE Energy Co.

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.

