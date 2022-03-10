Early Trading Has DigitalOcean (DOCN) Falling for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOCN - Market Data & News Trade

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) has already fallen $-2.31 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $54.29, DigitalOcean has moved 4.26% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 14.32% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for DigitalOcean investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:09:46 est.

About DigitalOcean Holdings Inc

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

