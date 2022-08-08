Early Trading Has Diffusion (DFFN) Climbing for August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DFFN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 8.

Ahead of the market's open, Diffusion stock has climbed 9.81% from the previous session’s close.

Diffusion rose $0.16 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:08:35 est.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most. Diffusion's lead product candidate, TSC, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine's most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions. In addition to TSC, Diffusion's product candidate DFN-529, a novel, allosteric PI3K/Akt/mTOR Pathway inhibitor, is in early-stage development.

