Early Trading Has Cyclo (CYTH) on the Move for March 31

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:CYTH) is active in pre-market trading today, March 31, with shares gaining 2.40% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 21.72% year-to-date and has moved 2.46% higher over the last 5 days.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of three ongoing formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793 and NCT03893071). The company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development.

