Early Trading Has CVD Equipment (CVV) Moving for August 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVV - Market Data & News Trade

CVD Equipment Corp. (NASDAQ:CVV) is active in pre-market trading today, August 16, with shares down 14.55% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 43.10% year-to-date while moving 1.50% loses over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CVD Equipment visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:02 est.

About CVD Equipment Corp.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by its customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow's technologies™. It's wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronics, aerospace, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.

To get more information on CVD Equipment Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CVD Equipment Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

The Future of Smartphones is Still Unfolding: Jeff Kagan These Stocks are Sending a Signal (Like Amazon in 2008) It Isn’t a Recession Until This Group of Economists Says So What You Should Know About Europe's Energy Wars