Early Trading Has Credicorp (BAP) Moving for May 19

Shares of Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 19.

Ahead of the market's open, Credicorp stock fell 7.48% from the previous session’s close.

Credicorp was down $7.96 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:19:39 est.

About Credicorp Ltd

Credicorp Ltd. is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

