Early Trading Has Creatd (CRTD) Moving for June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRTD - Market Data & News Trade

Creatd Inc (NASDAQ:CRTD) has already climbed $0.0699 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.83, Creatd has moved 8.42% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 23.84% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Creatd investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Creatd Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:09:35 est.

About Creatd Inc

Creatd, Inc. provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, and more, with storytelling tools, safe and curated communities, and the opportunity to monetize their content. The company enables creators to connect to their ideal audiences and to partner with the brands that want to reach those audiences.

To get more information on Creatd Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Creatd Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles