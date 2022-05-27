Early Trading Has ComSovereign (COMS) on the Move for May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COMS - Market Data & News Trade

ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ:COMS) is active in pre-market trading today, May 27, with shares climbing 7.01% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 75.24% year-to-date and posted 28.72% loses over the last 5 days.

About ComSovereign Holding Corp

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises.

