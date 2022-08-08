Early Trading Has CollPlant New (CLGN) on the Move for August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange clgn - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd New (NASDAQ:CLGN) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 8.

Ahead of the market's open, CollPlant New stock gained 6.45% from the previous session’s close.

CollPlant New gained $0.59 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:11:14 est.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd New

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing, and are ushering in a new era in regenerative and aesthetic medicine. CollPlant recently entered a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market.

