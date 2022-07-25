Early Trading Has Code Chain New Continent (CCNC) on the Move for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCNC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Code Chain New Continent Ltd (NASDAQ:CCNC) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Code Chain New Continent stock has risen 11.61% from the previous session’s close.

Code Chain New Continent fell $0.0541 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:54:48 est.

About Code Chain New Continent Ltd

Founded in 2009, Code Chain New Continent Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors, the wholesale and sale of fuel materials, harbor cargo handling services and production and sales of coating materials in the PRC. It provides end-users in these markets with a clean alternative to traditional waste disposal by significantly reducing solid waste discharge into the environment and enabling such users to extract value from valuable metals and other industrial waste materials. Upon completion of Sichuan Wuge Network Games Co., Ltd. ("Wuge"), the Company has also diversified its business. Wuge was established in 2019 and is still in this early developing stage. Wuge produced electronic tokens that combine the five-W elements (when, where, who, why, what), geographic location via the Beidou satellite system and identity information using Code Chain technology. The electronic tokens are unique, tradable, and inheritable digital assets and cannot be tampered. The electronic tokens are based on and stored in the Code Chain system and can be used to monitor and document all kinds of consumer behaviors that involve code-scanning.

