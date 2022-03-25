Early Trading Has Cns (CNSP) on the Move for March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNSP - Market Data & News Trade

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) is active in pre-market trading today, March 25, with shares climbing 5.02% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 51.21% year-to-date and posted 8.11% higher over the last 5 days.

About Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 clinical trial with Berubicin in malignant brain tumors, which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial the overall response rate of stable disease or better was 44%.

