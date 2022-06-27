Early Trading Has China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Moving for June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAAS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of China Automotive Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CAAS) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 27.

Ahead of the market's open, China Automotive Systems stock fell 5.09% from the previous session’s close.

China Automotive Systems was up $0.05 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About China Automotive Systems Inc

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through ten Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Chrysler Group LLC and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

