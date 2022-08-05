Early Trading Has Check-Cap (CHEK) Moving for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHEK - Market Data & News Trade

Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) is active in pre-market trading today, August 5, with shares up 5.12% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 50.36% year-to-date while moving 4.89% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Check-Cap visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:02:27 est.

About Check-Cap Ltd

Check-Cap is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) preventionthrough the introduction of C-Scan®, thefirst and onlypatient-friendly preparation-freescreening test to detect polypsbeforethey may transform into cancer. The Company'sdisruptivecapsule-basedscreening technology aims to significantly increasescreening adherenceworldwide and help millions of people tostay healthy through preventive CRC screening. C-Scan uses an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon. C-Scan is non-invasive and requires no preparation or sedation, allowing the patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption as the capsule is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility.

To get more information on Check-Cap Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Check-Cap Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles