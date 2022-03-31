Early Trading Has Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Moving for March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDEV - Market Data & News Trade

Centennial Resource Development Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:CDEV) has already dropped $-0.25 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $8.40, Centennial Resource Development has moved 2.98% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 2.07% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Centennial Resource Development investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Centennial Resource Development Inc. - Class A visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:41 est.

About Centennial Resource Development Inc. - Class A

Centennial is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets and operations, which are held and conducted through CRP, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

