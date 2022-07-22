Early Trading Has Cemtrex (CETX) Climbing for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CETX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 22.

Ahead of the market's open, Cemtrex stock has risen 7.21% from the previous session’s close.

Cemtrex fell $0.0168 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

About Cemtrex Inc.

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems.

