Early Trading Has Celcuity (CELC) Moving for July 19

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) has already climbed $1.14 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $9.25, Celcuity has moved 12.32% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 1.43% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Celcuity investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:08:33 est.

About Celcuity Inc

Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity's 3rd generation diagnostic platform, CELsignia, analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient's cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. Celcuity is driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

