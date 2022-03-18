Early Trading Has Cbiz (CBZ) Climbing for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBZ - Market Data & News Trade

Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) is active in pre-market trading today, March 18, with shares climbing 2.82% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 4.35% year-to-date and has moved 3.92% gains over the last 5 days.

About Cbiz Inc

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, transaction advisory, risk advisory, valuation services and government health care consulting. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S.

