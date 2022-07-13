Early Trading Has Cango (CANG) Moving for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CANG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cango Inc - ADR (NYSE:CANG) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 13.

Ahead of the market's open, Cango stock has risen 5.78% from the previous session’s close.

Cango gained $0.01 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Cango Inc - ADR

Cango Inc. is a leading automotive transaction service platform in Chinaconnecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China'sautomotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghaiand engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in Chinacontinue to grow and evolve.

