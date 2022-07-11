Early Trading Has Camtek (CAMT) Moving for July 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAMT - Market Data & News Trade

Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) is active in pre-market trading today, July 11, with shares up 9.90% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 46.68% year-to-date and posted 2.76% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Camtek visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:49:47 est.

About Camtek Ltd

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

To get more information on Camtek Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Camtek Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles