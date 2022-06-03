Early Trading Has Broadway (BYFC) on the Move for June 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BYFC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Broadway Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BYFC) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 3.

Ahead of the market's open, Broadway stock has risen 6.98% from the previous session’s close.

Broadway rose $0.04 in the last session and looks to continue today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Broadway visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:18:13 est.

About Broadway Financial Corp.

Broadway Financial Corporation conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, which is the leading community-oriented savings bank in Southern California serving low-to-moderate-income communities. Broadway Federal Bank offers a variety of residential and commercial real estate loan products for consumers, businesses and nonprofit organizations, other loan products and a variety of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposits and retirement accounts. Broadway Federal Bank operates three full-service branches, two in the city of Los Angeles, and one located in the nearby city of Inglewood, California.

To get more information on Broadway Financial Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Broadway Financial Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Energy Sector Continues To Buck Market Downtrend Why T-Mobile Is Not Raising Prices Like AT&T and Verizon: Jeff Kagan Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance