Early Trading Has Brickell (BBI) Moving for July 12

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) has already risen $0.36 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.60, Brickell has moved 10.00% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 3,573.47% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Brickell investors.

About Brickell Biotech Inc

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for debilitating skin diseases with a focus on its lead asset sofpironium bromide for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Brickell's executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta® and Juvederm®. Brickell's strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop and commercialize innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can be successful in the marketplace and transform lives by solving currently unmet patient needs.

