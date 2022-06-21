Early Trading Has Borr Drilling (BORR) on the Move for June 21

Shares of Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 21.

Ahead of the market's open, Borr Drilling stock is up 6.32% from the previous session’s close.

Borr Drilling rose $0.11 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:04:41 est.

About Borr Drilling Ltd

Borr Drilling Limited is an international drilling contractor incorporated in Bermuda in 2016. The company owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs providing drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide in water depths up to approximately 400 feet.

