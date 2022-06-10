Early Trading Has Borqs (BRQS) Climbing for June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BRQS - Market Data & News Trade

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) is active in pre-market trading today, June 10, with shares gaining 26.53% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 53.95% year-to-date and posted 3.11% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Borqs visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:08:29 est.

About Borqs Technologies Inc

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

To get more information on Borqs Technologies Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Borqs Technologies Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What To Expect From Teladoc in Telehealth Going Forward: Jeff Kagan Warren Buffett Is Wrong About Cryptocurrencies Top 3 Airline Stocks Ahead of Summer Travel Season Energy Sector Continues To Buck Market Downtrend