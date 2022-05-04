Early Trading Has Bluelinx Hldgs (BXC) Climbing for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BXC - Market Data & News Trade

Bluelinx Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BXC) has already gained $7.87 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $76.56, Bluelinx Hldgs has moved 10.28% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 17.59% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Bluelinx Hldgs investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:11 est.

About Bluelinx Hldgs Inc

BlueLinx is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has approximately 2,000 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers.

