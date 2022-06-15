Early Trading Has Bit Brother (BTB) on the Move for June 15

Bit Brother Limited - Class A (NASDAQ:BTB) is active in pre-market trading today, June 15, with shares climbing 12.90% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 13.62% year-to-date and has moved 11.43% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bit Brother visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:12:28 est.

About Bit Brother Limited - Class A

Urban Tea, Inc. is an emerging specialty tea product distributer and retailer headquartered in ChangshaCity, Hunan Province, China. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mingyuntang (Shanghai) Tea Limited which controls Hunan Ming Yun Tang Brand Management Co., Ltd. and Hunan39 Pu Tea Co., Ltd. The Company currently markets a wide range of trendy tea drinks, light meals, and pastries targeting the new urban generation in both Chinaand the United States. Its products are focused on not only their taste but also their aesthetic presentation and health benefits.

To get more information on Bit Brother Limited - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bit Brother Limited - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles