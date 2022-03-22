Early Trading Has Birks (BGI) Moving for March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BGI - Market Data & News

Shares of Birks Group Inc - Class A (NYSE:BGI) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 22.

Ahead of the market's open, Birks stock has climbed 4.29% from the previous session’s close.

Birks was up $0.15 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:03:59 est.

About Birks Group Inc - Class A

Birks Group is a leading designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts and operator of luxury jewellery stores in Canada. The Company operates 27 stores under the Maison Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand and two retail locations in Vancouver under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands. Birks Collections are available at Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths in the United Kingdom in addition to several jewellery retailers across North America. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier retailer and designer of fine jewellery, timepieces, and gifts.

