Early Trading Has Biondvax (BVXV) Moving for March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BVXV - Market Data & News Trade

Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:BVXV) has already lost $-0.05 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.17, Biondvax has moved 4.27% lower ahead of market open.

The company is down 10.00% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Biondvax investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:03 est.

About Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development and manufacturing of products for the prevention of infectious diseases. The Company had been developing M 001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. In seven Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical trials designed to test for immunogenicity, the Company was able to demonstrate M-001 was effective in stimulating an immune response to a broad range of flu strains. In October 2020, the Company completed a Phase 3 clinical trial of M 001 which failed to meet the trial’s primary and secondary efficacy endpoints. The company is now pursuing opportunities in the infectious disease space, including exploring several alternatives for development of a pipeline of assets.

To get more information on Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles