Early Trading Has Biolase (BIOL) on the Move for May 12

Shares of Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 12.

Ahead of the market's open, Biolase stock has climbed 9.14% from the previous session’s close.

Biolase lost $0.35 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:02:46 est.

About Biolase Inc

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

