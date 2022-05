Early Trading Has Biocept (BIOC) Climbing for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BIOC - Market Data & News Trade

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) has already risen $0.17 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.59, Biocept has moved 10.69% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 0.63% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Biocept investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Biocept Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:04:02 est.

About Biocept Inc

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers, including metastatic tumors involving lung, breast and the central nervous system. Biocept's patented Target Selector™ technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) with higher sensitivity and specificity than most commercial assays. Additionally, Biocept is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic.

To get more information on Biocept Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Biocept Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins