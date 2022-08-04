Early Trading Has BIMI Medical (BIMI) Moving for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BIMI - Market Data & News Trade

BIMI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BIMI) is active in pre-market trading today, August 4, with shares up 9.93% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 76.10% year-to-date and posted 24.39% gains over the last 5 days.

About BIMI International Medical Inc

BOQI International Medical Inc. (formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation) was founded in 2006. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized following efforts led by Mr. Yongquan Bi, the company's new Chairman, with a renewed focus on the health industry. The company is now transforming from a provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to a medical and health service provider. BOQI International Medical Inc. offers a broad range of consumer-directed health products and related services, including medical, pharmacy and behavioral health plans, chronic disease management services, and health information technology products and services. BOQI International Medical Inc. is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless care they need when and where they need it.

