Early Trading Has Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) on the Move for July 28

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has already gained $0.46 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $7.08, Ballard Power Systems has moved 6.50% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 3.15% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Ballard Power Systems investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:56 est.

About Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems' vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

