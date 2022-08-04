Early Trading Has AZEK Company (AZEK) Moving for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AZEK - Market Data & News Trade

AZEK Company Inc - Class A (NYSE:AZEK) has already lost $-1.36 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $20.35, AZEK Company has moved 6.68% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 4.04% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for AZEK Company investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:31 est.

About AZEK Company Inc - Class A

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

