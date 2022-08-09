Early Trading Has Avinger (AVGR) Moving for August 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVGR - Market Data & News Trade

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) is active in pre-market trading today, August 9, with shares gaining 5.59% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 81.11% year-to-date and posted 18.06% gains over the last 5 days.

About Avinger Inc

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot and Tigereye™ family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® line of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California.

