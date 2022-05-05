Early Trading Has Avid, (AVID) Falling for May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVID - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 5.

Ahead of the market's open, Avid, stock fell 9.19% from the previous session’s close.

Avid, lost $0.24 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About Avid Technology, Inc.

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world-from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE ™, FastServe®, and Maestro ™.

