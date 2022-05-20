Early Trading Has Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Moving for May 20

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) has already risen $0.15 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.93, Aveanna Healthcare has moved 5.12% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 20.58% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Aveanna Healthcare investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:51:47 est.

About Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna is a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna directly addresses the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system by providing safe, high-quality care in the home, the lower cost care setting preferred by patients.

