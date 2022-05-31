Early Trading Has Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) on the Move for May 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEHL - Market Data & News Trade

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AEHL) is active in pre-market trading today, May 31, with shares gaining 7.32% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 50.19% year-to-date and has moved 5.59% higher over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:03:23 est.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Antelope Holdings ( Chengdu), Co., Ltd., the Company provides fintech solutions which includes the development of blockchain software.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

