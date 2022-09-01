Early Trading Has AnaptysBio (ANAB) on the Move for September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANAB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) are on the move in pre-market trading for September 1.

Ahead of the market's open, AnaptysBio stock fell 17.36% from the previous session’s close.

AnaptysBio lost $0.54 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on AnaptysBio visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:38 est.

About AnaptysBio Inc

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

To get more information on AnaptysBio Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: AnaptysBio Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Can T-Mobile Hold Its Position as a Nasdaq Top Performer? Jeff Kagan Three Reasons to Reload on Raw Material Investments Nuclear Power Is Gaining New Respect in Europe. It's About Time Why Gold Mining Stocks Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Play