Early Trading Has Ampio (AMPE) Moving for March 11

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE) is active in pre-market trading today, March 11, with shares falling 2.34% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 17.67% year-to-date and posted 9.44% loses over the last 5 days.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the development of AmpionTM, its lead anti-inflammatory drug, which is currently undergoing clinical trials focused on the treatment of patients afflicted with COVID-19 induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) as well as patients suffering from severe (KL-4) osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK). Both conditions impact a significant percentage of the population and due to the lack of any FDA approved drugs for treatment, there exists a significant unmet medical need. Ampion is backed by an extensive global patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2035. In addition, Ampion will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act (BPCIA).

