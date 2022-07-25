Early Trading Has Alset EHome (AEI) Moving for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEI - Market Data & News Trade

Alset EHome International Inc (NASDAQ:AEI) has already risen $0.017 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.30, Alset EHome has moved 5.61% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 1.78% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Alset EHome investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:57:29 est.

About Alset EHome International Inc

Alset EHome International Inc. is a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea. The Company's vision is to accelerate sustainable healthy living. The Company's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem, encompassing housing, transport, energy, alternative healthy food and biohealth products.

