Early Trading Has Air Industries (AIRI) Climbing for July 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AIRI - Market Data & News

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) has already risen $0.0376 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.66, Air Industries has moved 5.74% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 2.95% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Air Industries investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Air Industries Group visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:11:54 est.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group (AIRI) is an integrated manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors.

To get more information on Air Industries Group and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Air Industries Group's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Guide To Bear Market Investing Cable TV May Lose Half of Subscribers by 2030: Jeff Kagan Will Mining Stocks Fall Further? 3 Reasons To Be Optimistic About the Global Shipping Industry