Early Trading Has Advent Convertible andome Fund (AVK) Climbing for March 8

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 8.

Ahead of the market's open, Advent Convertible andome Fund stock has risen 4.38% from the previous session’s close.

Advent Convertible andome Fund fell $0.31 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return, through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and up to 70% of its managed assets in lower-grade, non-convertible income securities, although the portion of the Fund's assets invested in convertible securities and non-convertible income securities will vary from time to time consistent with the Fund's investment objective, changes in equity prices and changes in interest rates and other economic and market factors. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign issuers and the Fund’s investment in foreign securities may vary over time in the discretion of the Fund’s investment advisor.

