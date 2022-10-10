Early Trading Has Adams Natural Fund (PEO) on the Move for October 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PEO - Market Data & News Trade

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) has already fallen $-2.34 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $21.81, Adams Natural Fund has moved 10.73% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 12.08% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Adams Natural Fund investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:11:14 est.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker.

