Early Trading Has Adagene (ADAG) Falling for August 5

Adagene Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) has already lost $-0.1 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.50, Adagene has moved 6.67% lower ahead of market open.

The company is down 17.72% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Adagene investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:26:33 est.

About Adagene Inc - ADR

Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Its proprietary pipeline is comprised of novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

